Sep 01, 2020 0 Comments
Welcome to TechRadar’s PC Gaming Week 2020. We’ve been hosting this week-long celebration of the best gaming platform in the world for six years, but with everything that’s been going on in 2020, it seems more important than ever to take a step back and really appreciate the things that bring us joy.

And, when we say we’re celebrating PC gaming, we mean it. This year we’re highlighting not just the games themselves, but the teams and players from around the world that make PC gaming such a wonderful, inventive and diverse hobby.

