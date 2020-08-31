Home Top News 2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga dons masks for appearances urges supporters to do the identical

2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga dons masks for appearances; urges fans to do the same

Girl Gaga is known for her daring manner selections, and her face masks at the 2020 MTV Online video Tunes Awards were being no exception.

Throughout the night, the “Born This Way” singer, 34, wore various unique masks as a precautionary evaluate against coronavirus as she carried out a medley of her latest songs, as perfectly as through her various acceptance speeches.

Gaga took property the awards for artist of the yr, song of the yr, best collaboration and best cinematography.

Lady Gaga accepts the ideal collaboration award for ‘Rain on Me’ with Ariana Grande onstage during the 2020 MTV Online video Songs Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter season/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

Furthermore, the star was awarded with the very first-ever MTV Tricon Award for years’ worth of perform building her a tour-de-drive in the leisure sector.

“Use a mask,” she urged at the stop of her acceptance speech. “It’s a sign of respect.”

Viewers of the exhibit were quick to share their thoughts on Gaga’s facial components on the net.

Lady Gaga accepts the song of the year award for 'Rain on Me'" onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

“The way gaga performed into the corona predicament with the stylized masks she is the moment,” praised a person fan.

“girl gaga truly reported have on yo mask sis got a entire contraption on her encounter,” mentioned yet another.

A third viewer added: “Gaga’s motivation to these masks is destroying me.”

Lady Gaga accepts the artist of the year award onstage during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast on Sunday, August 30th 2020. (Photo by Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV)

“GAGA Greater F–KING Fall Those MASKS ON HER Website,” mentioned a fourth.

One more fan gushed: “Gaga is not only serving new appears to be like but new masks. A QUEEEEEN. Shes making mask a fashion.”

