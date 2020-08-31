2020 MTV VMAs: Lady Gaga dons masks for appearances urges supporters to do the identical

Girl Gaga is known for her daring manner selections, and her face masks at the 2020 MTV Online video Tunes Awards were being no exception.

Throughout the night, the “Born This Way” singer, 34, wore various unique masks as a precautionary evaluate against coronavirus as she carried out a medley of her latest songs, as perfectly as through her various acceptance speeches.

Gaga took property the awards for artist of the yr, song of the yr, best collaboration and best cinematography.

Furthermore, the star was awarded with the very first-ever MTV Tricon Award for years’ worth of perform building her a tour-de-drive in the leisure sector.

“Use a mask,” she urged at the stop of her acceptance speech. “It’s a sign of respect.”

Viewers of the exhibit were quick to share their thoughts on Gaga’s facial components on the net.

“The way gaga performed into the corona predicament with the stylized masks she is the moment,” praised a person fan.

“girl gaga truly reported have on yo mask sis got a entire contraption on her encounter,” mentioned yet another.

A third viewer added: “Gaga’s motivation to these masks is destroying me.”

“GAGA Greater F–KING Fall Those MASKS ON HER Website,” mentioned a fourth.

One more fan gushed: “Gaga is not only serving new appears to be like but new masks. A QUEEEEEN. Shes making mask a fashion.”