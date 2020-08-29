Arsenal XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed early team news, predicted lineup, latest injuries for Community Shield

Arsenal have had just a handful of training sessions to prepare for today’s Community Shield clash against Liverpool.

As a result, it is difficult to know what side head coach Mikel Arteta will pick – particularly when you consider some players have had to quarantine after returning from holiday.

That was the case with Emiliano Martinez and, despite the Argentina international being back in training, Bernd Leno should start ahead of him in goal.





In defence, William Saliba is set to make his debut as part of a back-three that should contain Rob Holding and Kieran Tierney.

At right wing-back, Hector Bellerin’s absence from Tuesday’s friendly at MK Dons suggest Cedric Soares may start and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could operate on the other flank.

With Dani Ceballos no longer at the club, Mohamed Elneny is primed to start in central midfield alongside Granit Xhaka.

Up front, Eddie Nketiah looks set to start as Alexandre Lacazette was not in the squad that played at MK Dons.

On the wings, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will captain the side from the left and Bukayo Saka should play on the right.

Arsenal predicted lineup (3-4-3): Leno; Saliba, Holding, Tierney; Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Saka, Nketiah, Aubameyang