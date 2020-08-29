Home Technology Amazon running huge end-of-summer sale on its best devices

Aug 29, 2020 0 Comments
To celebrate the end of the sunny summer, Amazon is running a huge sale on some of its best products and devices for the next week.

Ranging from its signature Echo devices, to Kindle Fire and tablet offers, it has significantly slashed prices across the board to deliver some end-of-summer sale deals that are well worth looking at if you want to treat yourself right now.

One of our favourite offers is this impressive deal on the Echo Plus and Philips Hue White bulb that’s been reduced by £80, but there are plenty more discounts to be had right now.

The sale launched in the early hours of August 24, and will be running until midnight on September 2, so you have a few days to take advantage. Check out the best offers below.

Fire Kindle Kids deals

The first offer will help you save £45 on the all-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, paying £94.99 instead of £139.99.

Amazon

All-new Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet | 8

Amazon
amazon.co.uk

£94.99

You can choose one of three colours depending on what you want and it comes with a 1-year subscription to Fire for Kids Unlimited as part of the offer.

Or go for the upgraded Fire HD10 Kids Edition Tablet and save £55 on the offer, paying £144.99 instead of £199.99 throughout the sale.

Amazon

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet | 10.1

Amazon
amazon.co.uk

£144.99

If you are looking to spend a little less, you can go for the Kindle Kids Edition for £74.99 instead of £99.99, saving yourself £25 in the sale.

Amazon Echo deals

The first Echo deal is on the Echo Dot with clock device, that digitally shows you the time along the front of the speaker, so you don’t have to constantly bug Alexa to ask what the time is.

Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd generation) | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa, Sandstone fabric

Amazon
amazon.co.uk

£34.99

It has a £25 discount applied to it so it will cost you £34.99 instead of £59.99.

Or save £35 on the Amazon Echo 3rd-gen speaker, which is £54.99 instead of £89.99 during the sale.

Amazon

Amazon Echo (3rd generation) | Smart speaker with Alexa, Charcoal Fabric

Amazon
amazon.co.uk

£54.99

If you’re after a smaller device, the Echo Dot is £20 less in the sale, costing £29.99 instead of £49.99.

Amazon

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal Fabric

Amazon
amazon.co.uk

£29.99

Or save £10 on the Amazon Echo Auto, paying £39.99 instead of £49.99.

Amazon

Echo Auto | Add Alexa to your car

Amazon
amazon.co.uk

£39.99

The Echo Auto is for those who still want to hear Alexa’s dulcet tones in the car, as you can connect it to your smartphone and the car’s speakers so you can still make calls, ask for the time or play your music through the car’s audio.

Finally, you can save 25% on Blink XT2 camera systems in the end-of-summer sale.

You can mix and match how many cameras you want in your system for more money, but you’ll always save 25% whether you’re buying a one-camera system or a five-camera system.

