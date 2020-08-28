Home Science United Launch Alliance debuts first-at any time 3D projection of Delta IV Major Rocket

Aug 28, 2020 0 Comments
United Launch Alliance debuts first-ever 3D projection of Delta IV Heavy Rocket

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=2VWuZZ6akY8

The United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) Delta IV Major rocket shone in a amazing 3D projection forward of this week’s satellite start. 

The Delta IV Major rocket is scheduled to start the NROL-44 spy satellite on Saturday (Aug. 29) at 2:04 a.m. EDT (0604 GMT) from Start Advanced 37 at Cape Canaveral in Florida. Nonetheless, on Aug. 24, the spacecraft served as a backdrop for a 3D projection celebrating ULA’s legacy and the firm’s effective supply of 140 missions to orbit. 

