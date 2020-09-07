Leading team of scientists to develop a leading astronomy curriculum

Astronomer Jackie Baherdy has worked with some of the world’s leading scientists A new astronomy course People can take it from the security of their own homes.

As International spread of corona virus Continuing in communities around the world, many are moving towards virtual solutions to education. With the demand for quality, distance learning options, Fahrdi has teamed up with three world-renowned scientists and educators to create a new, online astronomy curriculum.

The class will take place at Outlier.org, an online learning platform created by co-founder Aaron Rasmussen. Main class . The class, entitled “Introduction Astronomy,” will provide real college credits to everyone who completes it.

“Introduction to Astronomy” Consists of four instructors: Fahrdi, a senior scientist and senior education manager at the American Museum of Natural History; Michael Taller, astronomer, assistant director of scientific communications at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center; Astronomer Hakeem Olusi, who is an educator and science spokesman; And astronomer David Greenspoon, who is also a senior scientist at the Planetary Science Institute.

Outlier.org’s “Introduction to Astronomy,” the “online course” will be your basis, you know, after a course, you’ll get an entry-level college course, “Fahrdi told Space.com. Because all four instructors have doctoral degrees and a lot of experiential teaching, they were able to access the resource with an incredible tool belt, Fahrdi said.

Each of the four instructors came up with their own personal strategies, resources and visions, and Ferdy was able to share a little about his approach. Also, if you enjoy stunning scenes AMNH Planetarium Show , You will like Fahrdi’s teaching design.

In his section of the course, Fahrdi added, “We use open source, open space data or projects within the planet,” and uses these scenarios to take students “in a spaceship” to fly around the data as I explain it. ”

“Ferdy aims to take students on a visual tour using the three-dimensional database we have and a lot of its data,” he said.

Instead of saying, “Here’s a picture of a planetary nebula,” Ferdy said, “This is a distribution of the planetary nebula in three dimensions. Here you can see them all over your sky. Now you can see where they are in the galaxy. Now you can see where they are from each other.” . “

This course is suitable for anyone interested in astronomy from high school students to adults of all ages. With the exception of some basic knowledge, “If you walked with an astronomical love and a desire to learn more about the universe, you would not need much background to take the class”.

“Introduction Astronomy” is currently sold, but You can join the waiting list To take the course, it costs $ 400. Upon completion of the course, you will receive 3 convertible credits from a partner school. One thing that makes this course (and other Outlier.org courses) so unique is that if you do not pass the class, they will refund you the full amount. You can choose the length of your lesson from a 14-week or very short, 7-week intensive class.

