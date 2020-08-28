PENNSYLVANIA CORONAVIRUS: 131,991 cases

>> TEMPERATURE CHECKS WERE DONE AND BASKS — AND MASKS WERE REQUIRED ON THOSE BUSES. PENNSYLVANIA REPORTS ALMOST 132,000 CASES STATEWIDE. IN THE SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, LANCASTER COUNTY ADDED 45 CASES. DAUPHIN COUNTY WITH 32 MORE CASES, ADAMS COUNTY WITH 14. CUMBERLAND COUNTY HAS NINE. MIFFLIN COUNTY HAS THREE.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says there have been 131,991 cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth. That is an increase of 835 from the previous day.The department has reported a total of 7,655 deaths from COVID-19. That is an increase of 20 from the previous day.Map shows number of COVID-19 cases county-by-county“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.There are 1,488,835 patients who have tested negative to date. Coronavirus has been found in all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.Most of the patients hospitalized are 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.- Coronavirus cases broken down by zip code can be found on this interactive map.Susquehanna Valley new daily coronavirus cases: Adams County: 14 Cumberland County: 9 Dauphin County: 32 Franklin County: 6 Juniata County: 0 Lancaster County: 45 Lebanon County: 11 Mifflin County: 3 Perry County: 2 York County: 37Susquehanna Valley total coronavirus cases county-by-county.Adams County: 599Cumberland County: 1,496Dauphin County: 3,246Franklin County: 1,499Juniata County: 149Lancaster County: 6,623Lebanon County: 1,705Mifflin County: 155Perry County: 174York County: 3,269Week-to-week statewide increasesAug 19-25: 4,253 new cases (-1,045 from previous week) Aug 12-18: 5,298 new cases (+26 from previous week)Aug 5-11: 5,272 new cases (-356 from previous week)July 29-Aug. 4: 5,628 new cases (-991 from previous week)July 22-28: 6,619 new cases (+525 from previous week)July 15-21: 6,094 new cases (+722 from previous week)July 8-14: 5,372 new cases (+679 from previous week) Week-to-week Susquehanna Valley increasesAug 19-25: 875 new cases (-55 from previous week)Aug 12-18: 930 new cases (-45 from previous week)Aug 5-11: 975 new cases (+124 from previous week)July 29-Aug. 4: 851 new cases (-33 from previous week)July 22-28: 884 new cases (+77 from previous week)July 15-21: 807 new cases (-11 from previous week)July 8-14: 818 new cases (+154 from previous week)Susquehanna Valley hospitals tracking casesSome local healthcare providers are posting hospital-specific coronavirus information on their websites.Use the links below to see the online dashboards for Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center and Lancaster General Hospital:PSU Hershey dashboardLGH dashboardCoronavirus – What you should knowThe following information is from the CDC:What are the signs and symptoms?The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure.FeverCoughShortness of breathReported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases.How does COVID-19 Spread?Person-to-person spreadThe virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.Can someone spread the virus without being sick?People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (the sickest).Some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.Spread from contact with infected surfaces or objectsIt may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.How easily does coronavirus spread?The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community (“community spread”) in some affected geographic areas.How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily.Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.PreventionThere is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.Clean your hands oftenWash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.For information specific to healthcare, see CDC’s Hand Hygiene in Healthcare Settings.Avoid close contactAvoid close contact with people who are sickPut distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.Stay home if you’re sickStay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.Cover coughs and sneezesCover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.Throw used tissues in the trash.Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.Clean and disinfectClean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.