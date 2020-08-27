New Zealand stock exchange halts trading for third day next cyber attack

New Zealand’s Exchange (NZX) stated in a statement Thursday that it was doing work with cybersecurity authorities and hoped to resume “usual trading” on Friday.

The exchange mentioned it halted inventory buying and selling at about 4 p.m. nearby time (12 a.m. ET) on Tuesday following it seasoned a dispersed denial of services (DDoS) assault from exterior the state. That was followed by even further attacks on Wednesday and Thursday, and the exchange stopped investing in credit card debt and fairness marketplaces for most of just about every day when the concern was investigated. The derivatives current market was also shut from 4 p.m. on Thursday.

prompted outages for some customers on companies this kind of as Twitter TWTR Netflix NFLX DDoS assaults goal to disrupt provider by flooding a community with large volumes of net targeted visitors. A prevalent DDoS attack in 2016prompted outages for some customers on companies this kind of asand

The motive for the assault on New Zealand’s stock market place stays unclear, and NZX declined to comment on irrespective of whether the attackers were demanding a ransom.