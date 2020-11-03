Tesco customers to bargain as panic buyers create a 1,300-foot queue

Panic-stricken buyers ignored social distance rules to bargain at Tesco just days before the country’s second lockout.

This comes as large queues are found at several major supermarkets across the country, with a 1300-foot queue outside a Costco in Essex.

Footage posted on social media shows Tesco shoppers walking near shelves served with discounted groceries at the end of the day.

During the clip a man grabs a large number of other items from the shelf across the crowd of shopkeepers, while several bargain hunters snatch some items from other shelves.

It is not known in which branch they were filmed, but social media users said they had seen similar scenes elsewhere.



One tweeted: “Although I did not stop to look at anything last week, some old lady had the shoulder to go to the reduced area. Five minutes later I see her buying bottles of expensive wine.”

The second person posted: “They always do it. They did it before the temple.”

But a third user quoted: “I found nothing wrong with this video!”



The reduced segment in supermarkets is a magnet for thrifty shoppers.

But with the purchase of panic some supermarkets now have a ration for essential items such as toilet rolls, flour and eggs.

A Tesco supermarket in Eli, Cambridgeshire, has imposed restrictions on essentials after its shelves were simply removed.

Long queues were seen outside supermarkets and other stores across the UK ahead of Boris Johnson’s televised announcement on Saturday evening to announce a second lockout.



Since then pictures have appeared on empty supermarket shelves, urging shoppers not to panic as a result of the large number of stocks.

But despite the supermarkets’ request, food stores will be allowed to remain open when they are locked, ending Dec. 2, with buyers not constantly removing some shelves.

In addition shopkeepers have taken Twitter To complain about home delivery locations being booked throughout the proposed lockout.





An angry shopkeeper tweeted: “I had enough fun trying and booking a Tesco home delivery today. Everywhere is packed for a month! An F ** king month.”

Another said: “Seriously, there are no home delivery locations available Or Morrisons Anyway ?? !! Why is everyone panicking again !! ”

Shopkeepers have also turned their attention to wholesalers, such as Costco, with a 1,300-foot-long queue outside the Lakeside branch in Essex.

Hundreds of masked shopkeepers lined up outside a Birmingham Costco store on Saturday afternoon ahead of the government’s lockout announcement. Birmingham Live Reports.





One shopkeeper who filmed the queue said: “Hundreds of people in the Costco queue are in fear of being locked up. There are more than 300, and it is still there (at 3pm).

“Tile coating multiple rounds in basement car park.”

March is reminiscent of scenes of supermarket shelves being stockpiled at the start of the first national lockout in March.

Essential items on the public panic shelf including pasta, rice and flour.

Supermarkets were forced to hire temporary staff, imposing strict restrictions on shopkeepers at all times Boris Johnson People were ordered to stay in their homes, with household essentials left on the shelves.

Under the new locking restrictions, food stores, supermarkets, garden centers and some retailers offering essential goods and services could remain open.

Hospitality venues such as restaurants, bars and pubs should be closed, but they can still provide neglect and delivery services.

However the first lockdown takeaway alcohol is prohibited.

Essential retailers are open to delivering and clicking and collecting.