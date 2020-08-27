Bugatti Divo 2020 critique | Autocar

Unveiled in 2018 and offered out practically right away, the confined-edition Bugatti Divo is an evolution of the Chiron created with a target on handling, not substantial-stop speed.

Stylists resisted the urge to make a pastiche of a 90-year previous race like the Style 35. It doesn’t look like the Chiron, either, though its proportions are inevitably comparable mainly because the two cars and trucks share quite a few parts underneath their carbonfibre bodies.

Chiron genes are far more pronounced inside. Sitting down inches off the floor, I deal with a 500kph speedometer flanked by screens and a somewhat tiny steering wheel with two pink buttons and a pair of shift paddles.

My take a look at motor vehicle – whose owner is patiently waiting around for it – wears a two-tone interior with a mostly grey driver’s seat, a black passenger’s seat, and both colours on the steering wheel. Over two-thirds of buyers selected to customise their vehicle and nearly anything is attainable as extensive as clientele are prepared to spend for it.

Bugatti manufactured no important mechanical adjustments, meaning the Divo is driven by the Chiron’s quad-turbocharged, 8.-litre W16 motor. It sends 1479bhp and 1180lb ft of torque to the four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automated transmission. -62mph takes 2.4sec, which is on par with the Chiron.

It is not a stripped-out track automobile – its inside is carefully magnificent and impeccably constructed – nevertheless it is 77lbs lighter than the Chiron and engineers correctly shaved fat wherever it certainly counts.

Lighter wheels decrease unsprung excess weight to make the Divo more quickly on its feet, for example. Meanwhile, aerodynamic enhancements like a 6ft-extensive rear wing (23% wider than the Chiron’s) that doubles as an air brake and a redesigned rear diffuser generate the downforce demanded for the Divo to remain planted on the ground.