Leicester City transfer news LIVE – Maddison agrees new contract, Chilwell’s Chelsea hangs in balance

Season ticket review planned

Leicester City are reviewing their season-ticket renewal process following supporter uproar over their initial proposals.

On Friday, City told season-tickets holders that an upfront payment, priced at £70 for adults, would be required to renew for the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, even though no plans have been made for stadiums to open fully, and with government approval still needed for reduced-capacity matches to start on the first weekend of October.

It was announced that the initial fee would allow season-ticket holders to be eligible for a ticket ballot which will run for reduced-capacity games. If successful, tickets will be charged at full matchday prices, and not proportional as one fixture on a season ticket.

Successful applicants would then not be eligible for tickets until that ballot cycle has been completed.

If the King Power Stadium is permitted to run at full capacity at any point during the season, fans will then be charged their season-ticket fee from last season, with prices frozen, but on a pro-rata basis depending on the number of fixtures remaining in the campaign, and with the £70 initial payment deducted.

