Year 7 Trailer Unveiled at DC FanDome

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Time 6 of The Flash finished off on a bit of a cliffhanger. Not only was Team Flash unable to prevent Eva McCulloch/Mirror Mistress (Efrat Dor) from killing her partner, but Eva framed Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) for the criminal offense and Iris (Candice Patton) — together with Singh (Patrick Sabongui) and Kamilla (Victoria Park) — continue to be trapped in the Mirrorverse. It can be a circumstance that’s left supporters keen to see what is up coming in Season 7 and now, they are receiving their first search. The first Year 7 trailer for The Flash was introduced right now at DC FanDome.

What’s interesting about this new Year 7 trailer is that it is really comprised of footage that experienced initially been supposed for Season 6. Due to the pandemic, Year 6 ended up remaining shortened by 3 episodes. Those people remaining episodes are now currently being incorporated into the new year, a thing showrunner Eric Wallace formerly defined, noting that simply because of the shutdown there will be a twist coming previously in Period 7 than might if not have transpired.

“Mainly because this is The Flash, you will find a substantial twist at the close of just about every time, and that twist is now sort of coming in the middle of the [start of the] time,” Wallace claimed. “And that has seriously impacted our storytelling for all of Period 7.”

Though the new trailer doesn’t really idea the hand, so to communicate about that little bit twist, it does give us a number of tantalizing glimpses of what is actually to arrive. We get a glimpse at Brandon McKnight’s Chester P. Runk operating with Group Flash — the actor was promoted to collection regular previously this 12 months — and we also get a look at the ongoing initiatives to rescue Iris just before it can be way too late — and when it arrives to Iris and the Mirrorverse, Wallace has previously promised tears.

“These final a few episodes of this period ended up previously created, and in reality the episode after this, where you get to see accurately the place Iris went to, has now been 90-% shot,” he stated before this 12 months. “So, it’s pretty bizarre for me that we were one working day absent from ending that episode which out of the blue is our Year 7 premiere. Fortuitously, you locate out in which Iris went and, oh boy, will there be tears. Oh my. Tears in our period premiere.”

What did you believe about The Flash Year 7 trailer? Are you fired up for the sequence to return? Allow us know in the responses.

The Flash will return in 2021 on The CW.

