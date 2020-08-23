Impending Tumble Men patch has “heaps of the matters you’ve been asking for” • Eurogamer.internet

A new Slide Fellas patch – entitled “Spicy Warm Resolve” – is “just about completely ready to go”.

“We’ve got a patch which is just about all set to go – will hopefully drop it in the next 7 days!” tweeted the sassy Fall Fellas Twitter account. “I am genuinely fired up about this one as it truly is received a lot of the matters you’ve been inquiring us for!”

We have bought a patch which is virtually ready to go – will with any luck , drop it in the future week! I am definitely fired up about this a person as it truly is received lots of the things you have been asking us for! Shout you out in the replies if you spot a little something you asked for! ?? pic.twitter.com/dFF84JvC0I — Slide Guys ? (@FallGuysGame) August 23, 2020

The patch introduces a myriad of improvements, which includes a “tweaked” selection algorithm that avoids workforce video games if the group measurements will be uneven, and changes to spectator method that – lastly! – puts your bash users very first in the collection.

There is also an invert X/Y axis coming for PS4 gamers, as nicely as “improved UI performance” on non-Professional PS4 models.

Other variations put a cease to gamers grabbing going road blocks during Slime Climb, while Leap Showdown has had its automobile-panning camera fastened and sees a change to the geometry to prevent an unspecified gameplay exploit.

The final tongue-in-cheek take care of suggests “taken out go pace nerf from Yellow Crew (don’t article this 1)”.

In relevant information, yesterday Mediatonic has verified a Slide Guys Portal 2 crossover – and it really is out now. But not like the Chell pores and skin a lot of have been anticipating, Tumble Guys now has a P-physique skin on PlayStation 4 and Steam. P-overall body is one particular of the two playable android take a look at subjects in Portal 2.

Try to remember, Tumble Guys is raising income for superb movie activity charity Exclusive Outcome by using a donation for customized skin generate. Past we heard, streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Purpose Lab were primary the pack with an outstanding $420,069 mixed bid.