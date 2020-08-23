Eye on Qld as politicians head to Canberra

Australia’s nationwide health officials believe that the federal parliament is getting sufficient basic safety provisions in the encounter of the coronavirus pandemic as politicians get in Canberra the initially time in 10 months.

Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Alison McMillan reported while an outbreak in Queensland is being monitored “incredibly carefully”, she didn’t feel there was a have to have to transform the needs of politicians travelling from the point out.

Queensland recorded two new situations on Sunday that ended up connected to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, with a full of nine situations now linked with that cluster since a worker was identified with the virus on Wednesday.

“I will not feel there is any have to have at this point in time to do anything at all additional for the politicians returning from Queensland,” Ms McMillian informed reporters in Canberra.

“I would recommend they are currently in this article.”

Lots of Victorian MPs including Treasurer Josh Frydenberg ended up compelled into 14 days of quarantine so they could attend parliament this week.

Meanwhile, Labor is anticipated to concentrate on the aged treatment crisis that has stemmed from the pandemic in parliament this 7 days.

The national COVID-19 demise toll has topped 500, with quite a few new fatalities yet again coming from the aged care sector in virus-strike Victoria.

A even further 11 deaths in Victorian aged care services had been documented on Sunday out of a full of 17.

It requires the state’s toll to 415 and the national full to 502.

Victoria also noted 208 new bacterial infections on Sunday, the 1st time over the 200 mark in 3 times.

Victorian main health and fitness officer Brett Sutton explained despite the fact that the everyday circumstance quantities were “leaping close to”, he envisioned they had been on a downward trajectory.

“We’re not heading to see 300 and 400 all over again (cases) in Victoria less than my view at minimum,” he told reporters.

NSW recorded 4 new instances, which include a hotel safety guard who worked at Sydney’s Marriott Resort.

Western Australia recorded a person new circumstance, an interstate traveller who had returned from abroad and tested favourable when in resort quarantine.