‘Penny Dreadful: Metropolis of Angels’ Canceled Soon after One Period at Showtime

“Penny Dreadful: Metropolis of Angels” has been canceled at Showtime. The ultimate episode of the show’s first and only season aired on June 28.

“Showtime has made a decision not to go ahead with a different season of ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,’” Showtime mentioned in a statement. “We would like to thank government producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the whole cast and crew for their excellent perform on this task.”

A successor to Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” “City of Angels” was set in 1938 Los Angeles and starred Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves. Recurring visitor stars involved Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Amy Madigan, Brent Spiner, Lin Shaye, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood, and Ethan Peck.

“City of Angels” acquired respectable opinions on its release, with Period 1 keeping a 75% important approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety’s Daniel D’Addario wrote at the time, “This sequence knows properly that horror exists inside the context of record — that, in truth, some of the finest chills of all can be wrung from our actual-everyday living inhumanity as witnessed around time. This show’s subplot about Nazi infiltration into the governing administration is played each with outsized, creeping dread and with a specified degree of frankness and plainspokenness.”

In the series, when a grisly murder shocks the town, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his associate Lewis Michener (Lane) come to be embroiled in an epic story that displays the wealthy history of Los Angeles: from the creating of the city’s initial freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the hazardous espionage actions of the 3rd Reich and the increase of radio evangelism. Right before long, Tiago and his relatives are grappling with effective forces that threaten to tear them apart.

John Logan, the creator, writer and executive producer the first “Penny Dreadful,” continued on “City of Angels” in these identical roles. Michael Aguilar also served as government producer alongside with Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris.