Apple asks WordPress to support in-app buys for iOS application before approving updates, even although it does not provide anything

In one more chapter of App Retailer troubles, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg shared on Twitter these days that the rationale there have not been any updates for the WordPress iOS application is that Apple will not approve them till the app features in-app payment possibilities. The unusual factor is, the WordPress app does not offer anything.

Mullenweg in-depth the issue today and even asked for feedback from the Twitter neighborhood. Even though this is a bewildering scenario (and probably just a combine-up on Apple’s component?), he didn’t jump to the conclusion of Apple staying an adversary.

He mentioned that WordPress isn’t “looking to skirt it, hence accomplishing what they questioned us to.” But there might be a few various methods to do that (of program until we hear that this was just a misunderstanding from Apple).

I am a significant believer in the sanctity of licenses. (Open up supply relies on licenses and copyright.) We agreed to this license when we signed up for (and stayed in) the application shop, so likely to comply with and abide by the regulations. Not looking to skirt it, that’s why undertaking what they asked us to. — Matt Mullenweg (@photomatt) August 21, 2020

The bizarre aspect about all of this is that the WordPress iOS application is open supply and only lets customers to generate a no cost WordPress hosted web page, you just cannot buy a one of a kind domain. Ben Thompson notes that Apple in this predicament is asking for 30% of domain revenue from Automattic’s .com programs.

To be apparent, the application doesn’t sell everything, and why would it? It is an open supply job. Apple is requiring the addition of operation that has no plausible cause to exist. — Ben Thompson (@benthompson) August 21, 2020

Thompson also shared his genuine confusion all-around Apple’s ask for to WordPress before approving updates for the iOS application.

I am admittedly puzzled as to why Apple is denying me updates to the open up supply application for my open up resource web website mainly because a single user of that app happens to market domains. Also, I assumed Apple was not heading to hold bug updates hostage any longer? https://t.co/e1lCw2VSUP — Ben Thompson (@benthompson) August 21, 2020

Probably this is all just an ill-timed error from Apple but it arrives as the firm is dealing with lots of antitrust tension around its Application Retail store procedures.

If Apple is indeed planning to make the WordPress iOS application include an in-application acquire solution, it would unquestionably be an additional motion that federal lawmakers would scrutinize.

