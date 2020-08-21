Two Lancashire areas removed from lockdown with more announcements due – live updates

North West cases by postcode

Two Lancashire areas have removed from local lockdown, an MP has confirmed.

The news that Rossendale and Darwen no longer face local restrictions has been confirmed this morning (August 21) via Rossendale and Darwen MP Jake Berry, who said via a social media post that he had just got off the phone with Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

It comes as North West cases are now at 50,706.

In Lancashire, the total is 10,609 cases with the areas managed by Lancashire County Council accounting for 7,803 cases, Blackpool with 1,084 and Blackburn with Darwen with 1,722.

51 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed across Lancashire yesterday, according to the most recent data released by Public Health England officials.

In Blackburn with Darwen, a total of 17 new cases were recorded – up from eight, 10 and six in the previous three days.

Pendle also recorded it’s biggest daily increase in several days with 13 – up from the five announced yesterday by PHE.

Rolling seven day infection rates from the government show that for the week to August 16, Blackburn with Darwen’s rate rose slightly from 74.2 to 76.2 per 100,000 people, with 114 new cases.

Pendle is close behind, despite the rate dropping from 84.7 to 69.5 per 100,00 people. 64 new cases were confirmed.

Burnley and Preston both recorded four new cases in the last 24 hours while Hyndburn rose by three and Rossendale by two.

No new cases were confirmed in Blackpool, Fylde, Lancaster, Ribble Valley and South Ribble.

Meanwhile, there are 50,706 cases across the North West as a whole, including Manchester, Liverpool and Cumbria.

There are 10,609 cases in Lancashire, 2,192 in Bolton, 1,496 in Bury, 2,336 in Cheshire East, 2,100 in Cheshire West and Chester, 2,986 in Cumbria, 732 in Halton, 1,064 in Knowsley, 2,744 in Liverpool, 3,927 in Manchester, 2,707 in Oldham, 2,129 in Rochdale, 1,693 in Salford, 1,635 in Sefton, 1,266 in St Helens, 1,933 in Stockport, 1,809 in Tameside, 1,581 in Trafford, 1,395 in Warrington, 2,264 in Wigan, and 2,108 in Wirral.

