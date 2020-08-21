SES orders two far more Falcon 9 launches from SpaceX – Spaceflight Now

SES declared Thursday it has tapped SpaceX for two extra Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral to provide much more Boeing-constructed O3b mPower broadband satellites into orbit, incorporating to a pair of Falcon 9 flights requested by SES final yr to start the initially batch of mPower platforms commencing in late 2021.

With the two launches ordered from SpaceX Thursday, SES has reserved at least five Falcon 9 missions for launches in the upcoming few yrs.

Primarily based in Luxembourg, SES owns just one of the most significant fleets of industrial communications satellites in geostationary orbit additional than 22,000 miles (practically 36,000 kilometers) above the equator, beaming television, knowledge and World-wide-web services to consumers about the world.

SES’s O3b network gives Internet connectivity to ships, airplanes, acquiring and island nations, and other customers on-the-go making use of a fleet of 20 satellites traveling in a special equatorial medium Earth orbit at an altitude of much more than 5,000 miles, or 8,000 kilometers.

SES requested seven upgraded O3b satellites from Boeing in 2017 to increase the capacity equipped by the network’s first 20 spacecraft, which were designed by Thales Alenia House in France. The satellite operator very last calendar year booked two Falcon 9 launches with SpaceX to deploy the subsequent seven O3b satellites in orbit.

The upgraded Ka-band satellites will variety SES’s O3b mPower community. SES says a single O3b mPower satellite, each individual with the capability to generate much more than 4,000 consumer beams, will have 10 situations the capacity of the present-day O3b satellite constellation.

The original seven satellites are predicted to offer 10 terabits of complete throughput, offering in between 50 megabits for every second to numerous gigabits for every 2nd of capacity to a single person. But SES expects users’ appetites for satellite broadband to develop, and the corporation ordered 4 a lot more O3b mPower satellites from Boeing earlier this thirty day period.

SES introduced Thursday that four Falcon 9 rockets will launch the block of 11 O3b mPower satellites. That’s an added two launches more than the pair of Falcon 9 missions SES reserved previous yr.

Primarily based on Boeing’s 702X satellite platform, the 1st team of O3b mPower satellites, just about every weighing nearly 2 tons, will launch on a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral in late 2021.

“O3b mPower is the cornerstone of our multi-orbit, cloud-enabled, significant-performance community that will serve our business, mobility and governing administration prospects into the upcoming ten years, and we are merely a 12 months away from its very first launch,” stated Steve Collar, CEO of SES. “We have a powerful and extensive-standing partnership with SpaceX and we are fired up to add the launches of further O3b mPower satellites that will generate larger throughput, increased effectiveness and considerably much more bandwidth to our industry-foremost community.”

The to start with 20 O3b satellites launched on 5 Soyuz rockets from French Guiana amongst 2013 and 2019 on missions procured from Arianespace.

SES is 1 of SpaceX’s leading professional shoppers.

The satellite operator launched a payload in 2013 on SpaceX’s initially Falcon 9 launch to geostationary transfer orbit, the conventional drop-off stage for telecom spacecraft heading for running positions more than 22,000 miles in excess of the equator.

SES also launched a satellite on SpaceX’s very first launch of a reused Falcon 9 rocket booster in 2017. The business flown satellites on 6 focused Falcon 9 launches, and has reserved at minimum 5 extra Falcon 9 launches over the upcoming couple yrs, which include the four O3b mPower missions.

In conjunction with the announcement Aug. 7 that SES will order four far more O3b mPower satellites from Boeing, the firms explained they will spouse to offer you O3b broadband expert services to the U.S. army and other government buyers.

“As SES expands the O3b mPower constellation from 7 to 11 satellites, Boeing and SES have agreed to collaborate to produce commercially-based company offerings and capabilities for the U.S. authorities.” Collar said in an Aug. 7 statement. “We have developed our community all around a multi-orbit, multi-frequency, significant-throughput, versatile and open architecture significantly of price to federal government people.”

