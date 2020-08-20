Initially are living-motion PS5 commercial implies PlayStation is about to kick off its launch marketing campaign

A new PS5 trailer has surfaced online, and appears to be to continue on the tradition of Hollywood generation degree PlayStation commercials that have been gracing our Tv set screens due to the fact 1994.

Posted by marketplace analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter, it looks like the new trailer has in some way built its way online by way of PlayStation Hungary, but it is unclear when it can be formally intended to rollout worldwide.

Look at it out underneath:

New PS5 ad. (In Hungarian only for now lol) pic.twitter.com/ZIPd0DWITQAugust 20, 2020

The live motion industrial places an emphasis on the PS5’s new capabilities, which include the DualSense controller‘s haptic comments tech, in addition to the system’s new 3D audio architecture.

Regrettably, there’s no true gameplay, but the trailer’s very existence does propose a important media blowout for the PS5 is not also far absent, in particular with the console still scheduled to launch this Holiday break 2020, along with the Xbox Sequence X.

Sony has remained rather peaceful for the final months on any PS5 news, however rumour has it that an additional electronic PS5 function is scheduled to close out the summer season, prior to both of those Microsoft and PlayStation go into complete marketing manner to showcase their respective upcoming-gen consoles in the lead up to start.

