Fremantle Docker walks out on the club

When he was a Big, he sat out the 2016 season and returned house to Western Australia and trained with WAFL club South Fremantle.
McCarthy has performed 70 game titles in six seasons at AFL level.
The Dockers unveiled a statement on Thursday night time confirming that McCarthy would not be at the club in 2021.
The club reported McCarthy was provided early release from his deal, which was owing to expire at the close of the time.
“The club, Cam and his management have mutually agreed that Cam be introduced from his AFL actively playing deal for 2020,” normal manager football Peter Bell mentioned.
“We have been in conversations with Cam and his management about his upcoming at Fremantle.
“We considered it was only honest to recommend Cam as shortly as probable that it was unlikely that he would have his contract extended outside of the stop of the 2020 period.
“On that foundation, Cam and his administration discussed the circumstance with his relatives, and subsequently informed the club that he would like to search for an early release from his agreement, which was mutually agreed to by all events.”
McCarthy has kicked 99 goals in his 70 AFL game titles to day, like 49 games for Fremantle and 21 for GWS.
“Cam is pretty well-liked with our customers and supporters, and on behalf of everybody at the club, we thank him for the contribution he manufactured for the duration of his four seasons at Fremantle,” Bell reported.
“We also want Cam all the quite best for his long run endeavours and the following phase of his vocation.”
McCarthy has also been contacted for remark.
A lot more to appear