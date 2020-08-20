Fremantle Docker walks out on the club

When he was a Big, he sat out the 2016 season and returned house to Western Australia and trained with WAFL club South Fremantle.

McCarthy has performed 70 game titles in six seasons at AFL level.

The Dockers unveiled a statement on Thursday night time confirming that McCarthy would not be at the club in 2021.

The club reported McCarthy was provided early release from his deal, which was owing to expire at the close of the time.

“The club, Cam and his management have mutually agreed that Cam be introduced from his AFL actively playing deal for 2020,” normal manager football Peter Bell mentioned.