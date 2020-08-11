Collingwood beats Adelaide by 24 points to preserve the Crows winless in 2020

An undermanned Collingwood has created a 2nd-half surge to down Adelaide by 24 details at Adelaide Oval.

The Crows’ club-report dropping woes extend to 14 games, with the Magpies prevailing 10.2 (62) to 5.8 (38).

Adelaide held a nine-place 50 %-time guide but was then overpowered as the Pies booted five goals to none in a defining 3rd time period.

Forwards Jaidyn Stephenson, Darcy Cameron and Trey Ruscoe kicked two objectives apiece when Taylor Adams was a midfield drive with his 27 disposals which includes 10 clearances and 5 inside 50s.

Magpies stalwart Steele Sidebottom (22 touches) was also well known close to the packs and Jack Crisp (22 belongings) available sprint from defence.

Loading

The Crows were being superbly served by Rory Laird who gathered a activity-higher 37 disposals and 10 clearances, Brodie Smith (21 touches) was stable, whilst Tyson Stengle and Elliott Himmelber both of those kicked two goals.

The Magpies, without wounded and rested stars together with captain Scott Pendlebury, Adam Treloar, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Darcy Moore and Jamie Elliott, financial institution a sixth earn of the season and increase to seventh on the ladder.

The Crows misplaced 150-gamer Tom Lynch and performing captain Tom Doedee to hamstring strains though vital Magpie defender Jordan Roughead was concussed.

Adelaide designed the early managing with a pair of Stengle plans, providing it a seven-point lead at quarter-time, and it was nine up at 50 percent-time.

But the Magpies made their transfer in the third phrase, booting five straight goals with Stephenson and Ruscoe slotting two each and every.

Adelaide lessened the deficit to 11 points early in the final right before Collingwood killed off any challenge with three consecutive targets in a 5-minute span.

The Magpies future satisfy Melbourne in Brisbane on Saturday while the Crows play the Western Bulldogs on the Gold Coastline on Sunday.

AAP