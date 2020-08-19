Coronavirus health and fitness notify issued for Brisbane cafe following lady tests optimistic

Urgent contact tracing and coronavirus tests is underway immediately after a lady analyzed constructive for COVID-19 in Japan immediately after flying into the region from Brisbane.

Essential points: The female 2 times analyzed detrimental to COVID-19 whilst in Sydney quarantine

The female 2 times analyzed detrimental to COVID-19 whilst in Sydney quarantine A general public wellbeing warn has been issued for patrons of Brisbane cafe The Jam Pantry

A general public wellbeing warn has been issued for patrons of Brisbane cafe The Jam Pantry The lady returned to Sydney from Brisbane on Virgin flight VA-962 on August 17

Queensland Health and fitness authorities claimed the woman analyzed damaging in lodge quarantine in Sydney in mid-July, just before coming to Brisbane some time all-around early August.

She flew to Sydney on August 17 then tested good for COVID-19 upon her arrival in Japan the following working day, but was asymptomatic.

Japanese health and fitness authorities encouraged Queensland Health of the case on Wednesday afternoon.

Queensland COVID-19 snapshot:

Queensland’s Main Wellness Officer Jeannette Younger explained a health and fitness inform has been issued for Virgin flight VA-962 from Brisbane to Sydney on Monday August 17 and everyone who dined at Greenslopes cafe The Jam Pantry on August 16.

“The female arrived in Australia in mid-July and was in resort quarantine in Sydney for two weeks prior to coming to Brisbane,” Dr Young reported.

“While in quarantine, she returned two negative examination effects,” she claimed.

“When we are even now figuring out the place the virus could have been obtained, we are working with Japanese authorities to obtain necessary facts.”

“We have been in touch with six near contacts in Brisbane discovered by the female. These people have been analyzed and are now in quarantine.”

All travellers of the Virgin flight are staying questioned to monitor their health and fitness and get tested quickly if they build indications.

Folks who frequented The Jam Pantry cafe in between 9:45am and 11:00am on August 16 will be contacted by community health authorities, but other patrons of the cafe are also currently being requested to check their wellbeing.