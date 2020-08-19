Home Top News Coronavirus health and fitness notify issued for Brisbane cafe following lady tests optimistic

Coronavirus health and fitness notify issued for Brisbane cafe following lady tests optimistic

Aug 19, 2020 0 Comments
Coronavirus health alert issued for Brisbane cafe after woman tests positive

Urgent contact tracing and coronavirus tests is underway immediately after a lady analyzed constructive for COVID-19 in Japan immediately after flying into the region from Brisbane.

Queensland Health and fitness authorities claimed the woman analyzed damaging in lodge quarantine in Sydney in mid-July, just before coming to Brisbane some time all-around early August.

She flew to Sydney on August 17 then tested good for COVID-19 upon her arrival in Japan the following working day, but was asymptomatic.

Japanese health and fitness authorities encouraged Queensland Health of the case on Wednesday afternoon.

Queensland’s Main Wellness Officer Jeannette Younger explained a health and fitness inform has been issued for Virgin flight VA-962 from Brisbane to Sydney on Monday August 17 and everyone who dined at Greenslopes cafe The Jam Pantry on August 16.

“The female arrived in Australia in mid-July and was in resort quarantine in Sydney for two weeks prior to coming to Brisbane,” Dr Young reported.

“While in quarantine, she returned two negative examination effects,” she claimed.

“When we are even now figuring out the place the virus could have been obtained, we are working with Japanese authorities to obtain necessary facts.”

“We have been in touch with six near contacts in Brisbane discovered by the female. These people have been analyzed and are now in quarantine.”

All travellers of the Virgin flight are staying questioned to monitor their health and fitness and get tested quickly if they build indications.

Folks who frequented The Jam Pantry cafe in between 9:45am and 11:00am on August 16 will be contacted by community health authorities, but other patrons of the cafe are also currently being requested to check their wellbeing.

You May Also Like

Coronavirus: Ireland at 'tipping point' as Covid-19 cases rise

Coronavirus: Eire at ‘tipping point’ as Covid-19 conditions increase

USPS backs down on changes as at least 20 states sue

USPS backs down on alterations as at the very least 20 states sue

Three danger signs for Donald Trump

Three threat indications for Donald Trump

More localised testing will also be rolled out

Coronavirus: Community Health England to be scrapped, well being secretary confirms | Politics News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 photos show thick camera bump in regulatory listing

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 photographs present thick digital camera bump in regulatory listing

University of Sydney study shows low humidity causes coronavirus spread

College of Sydney study reveals minimal humidity leads to coronavirus unfold

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *