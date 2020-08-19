Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion to Give Absent $1 Million

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have declared that they are celebrating ladies empowerment — and also advertising their new single, “WAP” — by providing away $1 million by means of Twitter and Money App.

“Today as a result of 8/20, ladies who Tweet with #WAPParty and their $Cashtag will have a prospect at obtaining a portion of the 1M dollars via Cash Application,” the announcement reads. “To celebrate and honor the inspirational dialogue that is been going on in reaction to the track, Meg and Cardi will be giving back to females in a huge way, starting nowadays.”

Though the voluminous policies and specifics of the giveaway can be uncovered right here, the upshot is that any girl who tweets with the formal hashtags is eligible — and the 2,000 winners, each individual of whom will acquire $500, will be picked randomly.

Some men and women are proclaiming that they have now received:

“To all anyone supporting #WAP,” Range’s recent go over star Megan Thee Stallion tweeted. “We see you!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Money Application to rejoice all the impressive gals out there by offering absent a full of $1 million dollars. how can some $ assistance you or a lady you know suitable now? drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty.”

Cardi tweeted, “y’all designed #WAP wonderful!! we’re partnering with Twitter and Cash Application to give absent a full of $1 million pounds to rejoice all you impressive ladies out there. notify us why you or a lady you know can use a piece of the $. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty.”

