Monday Night Football: The Vikings of Minnesota @ Chicago Bears Live Thread and Sport Info

There are two NFC North teams in tonight’s Monday night football game. The Minnesota Vikings, The team that comes with a great streak for this game, despite being below the star 3 and 4 record and last in their category. Well, it only won two games, but on the contrary … The Viking A win that fights the last game Detroit Lions 34 to 20. The Chicago Bears There is only their own streak, which is much less positive. Although Bears Having a great record at 5 and 4 and sitting second in their division, they have lost three of their four defeats, including 17 to 24 defeats in their last three games. Ryan Danehill Led by Tennessee Titans Last week.

Dangerously the Bears are ranked 29th in the league in offensive production, averaging 338.6 yards per game. The Bears are 19th in the NFL in the passing game, at 256.2 per game. Gets 82.3 yards per game on the quick field for Chicago, which puts him 32nd in the league last place to die. The Vikings are very good, ranked 9th in the NFL in offensive production, gaining 392.3 yards per game. The Vikings passing game is ranked 27th in the NFL. The Vikings on the ground attract 160.4 yards per game, ranking 4th in the NFL.

Defensively the story flips between the two teams. The Vikings surrendered 412.88 yards per game and finished 30th in the league. The Vikings finished 20th overall, giving up 125 yards per game on the ground. The Vikings are 30th in the NFL against the Bass, allowing 287.88 yards of air per game. The Bears are 9th in the NFL for this game, surrendering 335.11 yards per game. The Bears by the Air allow 218.22 per game, which ranks 9th overall. On the ground, the Bears run 116.89 yards per game, ranking 14th in the NFL.

MNF: Minnesota Vikings (3-5) 4th NFC North Chicago Bears (5-4) 2nd NFC North