Home Science Greenland ice soften has handed the point of no return

Greenland ice soften has handed the point of no return

Aug 18, 2020 0 Comments
Greenland ice melt has passed the point of no return

The Greenland Ice Sheet has reached a position of immediate retreat that it could not get better from even if world-wide temperatures stopped climbing quickly. 

This Arctic ice sheet is the 2nd-premier ice sheet in the entire world, right after the just one that blankets Antarctica. It handles the greater part of Greenland and melts into the seas through outlet glaciers, which have been quickly shedding ice for many years. Now, new investigate finds that today’s glacial ice reduction is 14% larger than it was concerning 1985 and 1999. The ice sheet is shedding around 500 gigatons of ice each individual year, more than is replenished by yearly snowfall. 

You May Also Like

Mars rover Perseverance refines course toward Red Planet

Mars rover Perseverance refines class toward Crimson World

Scientist predicts how the universe will end: 'A bit of a sad, lonely place'

Scientist predicts how the universe will end: ‘A bit of a sad, lonely place’

Magical Photo From The ISS Captures Two Enchanting Earth Phenomena in One Image

Magical Image From The ISS Captures Two Enchanting Earth Phenomena in One Impression

Lifeless Objects Stare at You Everywhere. A New Study Explains Why They Won't Quit

Lifeless Objects Stare at You Just about everywhere. A New Review Explains Why They Won’t Stop

Two of Earth’s Most Colorful Atmospheric Phenomena Meet in Stunning Photo From Space Station

Two of Earth’s Most Colourful Atmospheric Phenomena Meet up with in Gorgeous Photograph From Area Station

Could a Dragon spacecraft fly humans to the Moon? It’s complicated

Could a Dragon spacecraft fly humans to the Moon? It’s complicated

Cary Douglas

About the Author: Cary Douglas

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *