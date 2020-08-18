Dawid Malan and Chris Jordan in England squad for Pakistan T20s | Cricket News



Dawid Malan hit England’s fastest T20I hundred, from 48 balls, in New Zealand last year

Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and Lewis Gregory are among a 14-man England squad for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan.

None of the players involved in the ongoing Test series against Pakistan have been selected with England continuing to operate with separate red and white-ball bubbles.

Eoin Morgan, captain (Middlesex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire) RESERVES: Pat Brown (Worcestershire), Liam Livingtsone (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey)

1st T20: Emirates Old Trafford, 6pm, August 28

2nd T20: Emirates Old Trafford, 2pm, August 30

3rd T20: Emirates Old Trafford, 6pm, September 1

The first T20I will take place on August 28 at Emirates Old Trafford – three days after the Test series finishes – with further games at the Manchester venue on August 30 and September 1, all live on Sky Sports.

Batsman, Malan, seamer Jordan, and all-rounder Gregory will be hoping for their first England action of the summer having not figured in the 2-1 ODI series win over Ireland, with Malan and Jordan missing those matches through calf and bicep injuries respectively.

Chris Jordan missed the ODIs against Ireland with a bicep injury

Fit-again Malan – who scored a career-best 219 for Yorkshire in the Bob Willis Trophy this week – has effectively replaced fellow batsman James Vince, who misses out on selection having failed to post a notable score across the three ODIs against Ireland at The Ageas Bowl.

Spinner Liam Dawson (injured) and paceman Reece Topley have also dropped out of the squad from the Ireland ODIs, although Topley is among three reserves, alongside Lancashire batsman Liam Livingstone and Worcestershire seamer Pat Brown, the latter now over a back problem.

The Pakistan T20Is will precede three T20Is and three ODIs against Australia in September, with the squads for the matches against Aaron Finch’s men to be announced at a later date.

National selector Ed Smith said: “In this crowded international summer, players who are currently in the Test match bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Test series are not included in this squad.

“We want to give multi-format players some opportunity to rest and refresh, while still selecting strong squads for every series. We will announce the squad for the Australia T20 series at a later date.”

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe will lead the side in the T20I series against Pakistan where he will be supported by fellow assistant coach Paul Collingwood.

Marcus Trescothick has been appointed batting coach, while Jon Lewis will act as bowling coach and be supported by former Pakistan international seamer Azhar Mahmood.

Former Essex gloveman James Foster will take responsibility for the wicketkeepers.

Watch the first T20I between England and Pakistan live on Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm on Friday, August 28.