The American world champions rejected their complaint

The players of the United States football team, two-time world champions, were dismissed by a federal judge on a demand for equal pay with the men’s team.

It was a particularly bitter delicious defeat for Megan Robino and her teammates. A U.S. federal judge was dismissed on Friday 1stThere is In May, in the Interim Judgment, the players of the American football team, the dominant world champions, in their search Equal pay with the men’s team.

Judge Gary Glasner of the U.S. District Court for Central California in Los Angeles dismissed the plaintiffs’ main wage discrimination argument, pending a June 16 trial. It adjourned complaints of unequal treatment in accommodation, travel and other areas for further judgment.

The judge also explained in his 32-page conclusion that the plaintiffs had refused a contract that would allow the men to pay fairly with the players of the national team on an unspecified date.

“The history of negotiations between the parties shows that the women’s team rejected the men’s team’s plan, which offered them the same salary, and they discounted the higher bonus as a benefit.

“We will never stop fighting for equality.”

Meanwhile, for the main part of the case, it was the toughest blow that national team players, including team star and feminist activist Megan Robino, have been fighting for their cause. For many years.

The latter did not fail to react on Twitter, with one sentence echoing their determination: “We will never stop fighting for equality”.

Their spokeswoman Molly Levinson said in a statement that the U.S. soldiers would “appeal”. “We are shocked and disappointed by today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay,” their spokesman responded.

U.S. players, winners of four of the eight Women’s World Cups, including the last two in 2015 and 2019, have demanded a refund of $ 66 million under the Equal Pay and Wages Act. Civil rights law.

They established this amount based on the imbalances between the bonuses distributed by FIFA during the Men’s and Women’s World Cups.

In 2014, the Germans won 35 million for being crowned in Brazil, while the French won 38 million after winning in Russia in 2018.

The 2015 and 2019 world champions, for their part, collected a total of $ 6 million in both matches, or 12 times less.

“Naked Sexism”

The case, which began in March 2019, took a particularly drastic turn two months ago, when the case filed by lawyers for the federation put forward the argument that men need a level to play on the national team, expressed in greater ability, speed and strength, and with greater responsibility.

These words provoked immediate and general outrage on the part of the players, including Megan Robino, who accused the federation of “blatant sex” in the case of plaintiffs, leaders or sponsors such as Coca-Cola.

Coalition President Carlos Corteiro was forced to resign, and was replaced by Vice President Cindy Barlow Cohn, a former international player who immediately withdrew the unfortunate argument, in order to calm the situation.

“We look forward to working in a positive way with the women’s national team. We are determined to continue this work to ensure that our selection is the best in the world,” the leader replied. June 16.

