Top rated brokers name 3 ASX shares to provide upcoming week 16 August 2020 // Motley Idiot Australia

As soon as all over again, a huge amount of broker notes strike the wires last 7 days. Some of these notes were positive and some had been bearish.

A few sell rankings that caught my eye are summarised down below. Here’s why prime brokers believe buyers should to offer these shares next 7 days:

Magellan Monetary Team Ltd (ASX: MFG)

According to a be aware out of Morgan Stanley, its analysts have retained their underweight ranking but lifted their price tag focus on on this fund manager’s shares slightly to $48.00. Despite the fact that Magellan delivered a outcome mainly in line with expectations and is seeking to broaden its offering with new product launches, it is not plenty of for a alter in rating. Morgan Stanley carries on to consider that its shares are expensive in comparison to its worldwide friends. The Magellan share selling price finished the 7 days at $65.36.

Sonic Health care Constrained (ASX: SHL)

Analysts at UBS have retained their offer score and $28.00 selling price target on this health care company’s shares ahead of its total 12 months benefits. According to the be aware, the broker expects Sonic Health care to supply sound top line progress, but a 7% decline in earnings in FY 2020. And although it appears established to profit from robust COVID-19 screening demand from customers, it fears this could be offset by weak spot in other regions. In light-weight of this, it feels its shares are absolutely valued and retains its promote score. Sonic Healthcare’s shares last traded at $34.03.

A be aware out of Citi reveals that its analysts have downgraded this logistics answers company’s shares to a provide rating with a decreased cost goal of $18.40. The broker created the transfer immediately after revising its earnings estimates reduced to reflect the complicated financial ecosystem and slowing M&A activity. It expects this to weigh on its income growth in the in close proximity to time period. The WiseTech share value finished the 7 days at $19.93.

