Home Sports MS Dhoni retires from international cricket for India | Cricket News

MS Dhoni retires from international cricket for India | Cricket News

Aug 15, 2020 0 Comments
MS Dhoni retires from international cricket for India | Cricket News

Last Updated: 15/08/20 4:37pm










4:21

Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain discuss the glittering career of former India captain MS Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket.

Mike Atherton and Nasser Hussain discuss the glittering career of former India captain MS Dhoni after he announced his retirement from international cricket.

MS Dhoni, who captained India to victory in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 39-year-old Dhoni announced his decision in an Instagram post, saying: “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Dhoni played 90 Test matches for India, averaging 38.09 and scoring six hundreds, before retiring from the longest format in 2014.

He is India’s most successful captain in limited-over internationals, having won three ICC trophies – the 2007 World T20 World Cup, that 2011 World Cup win on home soil and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

MS Dhoni hits the winning runs as India beat Sri Lanka in the 2011 Cricket World Cup final

MS Dhoni hits the winning runs as India beat Sri Lanka in the 2011 Cricket World Cup final

He played a staggering 350 ODIs, averaging 50.57 and scoring 10 centuries, with his 10,733 runs placing him fifth on India’s list of all-time run-scorers, behind only Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid.

Sky Sports cricket expert Michael Atherton, reacting to the news, said: “When a player retires, what do people remember about that player? Not the average or the numbers but how they played the game and the iconic moments that they were involved in.

“I would remember the hitting of that six at the Wankhede Stadium to win that World Cup in 2011.

“What a fabulous player he was.”

0:29
Shane Warne makes a plea for MS Dhoni to join the London Spirit for The Hundred next year after his retirement from international cricket.

Shane Warne makes a plea for MS Dhoni to join the London Spirit for The Hundred next year after his retirement from international cricket.

Dhoni also played in 98 T20 internationals for India and has enjoyed great success captaining Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League – winning the competition three times since its launch in 2008.

Dhoni did not specify if he had retired from all cricket, so he might yet feature in the rescheduled 2020 IPL tournament that is set to take place behind closed doors in the UAE from September.

MS Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings to the IPL title three times (Credit: AFP)

MS Dhoni has captained Chennai Super Kings to the IPL title three times (Credit: AFP)

His last appearance in international cricket came in India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup.

Sky Sports’ Nasser Hussain also commented on Dhoni’s incredible career as the news of his international retirement broke, adding: “Great captain, probably the best white-ball captain there has ever been.

“And also a cool, calm customer under pressure. A great finisher of a game, the game wasn’t won until you got Dhoni out. That is a good combination when you’re a great captain, cool and calm under pressure.”

You May Also Like

Cincinnati Reds player tests positive for coronavirus

Cincinnati Reds player tests positive for coronavirus

Whincup and Courtney crash as McLaughlin goes quickest in Prac 2

Whincup and Courtney crash as McLaughlin goes quickest in Prac 2

Barcelona hit rock bottom as Bayern Munich put eight past them in Champions League humiliation

Barcelona strike rock bottom as Bayern Munich put 8 previous them in Champions League humiliation

NBA fans implore the Bulls to hire this former player and coach after team fires Jim Boylen

NBA enthusiasts implore the Bulls to use this former player and mentor immediately after group fires Jim Boylen

Local lacrosse: Lazore, Unity Lacrosse Club eager to get back into sport with clinics | Recreational Sports

Neighborhood lacrosse: Lazore, Unity Lacrosse Club eager to get back into sport with clinics | Leisure Athletics

Wolves star told to leave amid Man United and Liverpool links as target hints at £40m transfer

Wolves star told to leave amid Man United and Liverpool links as target hints at £40m transfer

Seth Grace

About the Author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *