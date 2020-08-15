Barcelona strike rock bottom as Bayern Munich put 8 previous them in Champions League humiliation

RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann is presently the toast of European coaching after turning into the youngest supervisor to attain the Champions League semi-finals following Thursday’s 2-1 earn over Atletico Madrid.

Though the bold 33-yr-outdated has presently exceeded anticipations in his very first season at Leipzig, Nagelsmann is eagerly searching ahead to following week’s semi-closing face with Paris St Germain, coached by fellow German Thomas Tuchel.

“Game titles in opposition to Thomas are often really interesting,” Nagelsmann stated. “For the reason that he has a incredibly good notion of how to participate in soccer. I hope that I will also arrive up with a good strategy towards him and that my boys will complete as they did versus Atletico.”

“Then we will perform a pretty good sport,” reported Nagelsmann.

Tuchel, at 46, is older and he had briefly coached Nagelsmann as a player in the Augsburg reserves 13 years in the past just before an injury lower his playing career limited and he grew to become a scout there for the present PSG coach.

Tuchel also represents the new era of German coaches, who have emerged in the previous 10 years, with their trademark meticulous setting up, their emphasis on tactics and all psychological facets of the recreation.

Nagelsmann and Tuchel clearly show the breadth of German coaching powering Liverpool’s Champions League winner Juergen Klopp, with Germany probably delivering three of the four coaches in the semi-finals if Hansi Flick‘s Bayern Munich also advance past Barcelona later on Friday.

Nagelsmann’s thoughts from Atletico paid out off and killed off any attacking impetus from the Spaniards, neutralising their major weapons with a versatile and difficult-performing defence, and acquiring the areas to strike at the suitable time.

Indicative of Leipzig’s activity program was the reality that it was not Tyler Adams, scorer of Leipzig’s winning intention in the 88th minute, but defender Dayot Upamecano who was voted guy of the match.

“I have usually played as a mentor in opposition to him but seldom won,” Nagelsmann stated of his track file towards Tuchel for the duration of their time in the Bundesliga.