Commonwealth Lender outage has an effect on customers across Australia, like on Netbank

Aug 14, 2020 0 Comments
7NEWS.com.au

A common outage has impacted Commonwealth Bank buyers throughout the nation.

The difficulty strike on Friday night, leaving prospects not able to use the CommBank application or the NetBank online banking procedure.

“We’re informed some shoppers may be possessing problems accessing our services,” a tweet from the bank claimed.

“We are urgently investigating and apologise for the inconvenience to your Friday night.”

The bank’s social media internet pages have been bombarded with buyers reporting the difficulties, like Melburnians who had been hoping to conquer the 8pm Stage 4 curfew.

At 7.30pm, just one person tweeted that he had no way to fork out for foods and just 30 minutes just before he had to be household or danger getting handed $1652 high-quality.

“Curfew here in Victoria starts in 30 minutes and I have no way to spend for food items nor have any food items in the fridge…” he tweeted.

“I are unable to pay out, I can not use atm, what really should I do,” yet another person wrote.

“If I stay listed here I’ll get $1652 great for breaching curfew procedures.”

Cory Weinberg

About the Author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

