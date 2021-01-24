Larry King, American television legend, dies at 87

Famous American journalist and TV presenter Larry King has died at the age of 87, his company Ora Media announced Saturday.

The latter did not specify the cause of death, but Larry King Was admitted to the hospital It was pointed out at the beginning of the month, after the deal with Kovit-19 CNN channel, He served for a long time.

« With deep sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder and friend Larry King, who died at the age of 87 at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “, Can you read the company’s press release posted on its official Twitter account about this? Famous person of American television.



63 years of career

« For 63 years in radio, television and digital media, Larry’s thousands of interviews and accolades and global recognition are a testament to his unique talent as a media man. Ora Media added.

Was Russian President Vladimir Putin Larry King was interviewed several times, Memory and ” Excellent professional In the American press, the Kremlin announced.

Known for rolled-up t-shirts, multi-colored ties, suspenders and large mirrors Has hosted “Larry King Live” for 25 years. He has interviewed all US presidents since 1974 and leaders such as Palestinian Yasser Arafat and stars such as Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando or Barbara Streisand.

Larry King appeared on CNN in 2010. He then continued the interviews, aired on his site, and in 2012 launched the show “Larry King Now” on Ora TV. In 2013, he began hosting the show “Politics with Larry King” there.



