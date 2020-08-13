iFixit’s Galaxy Buds Live teardown demonstrates that even Samsung calls them beans

iFixit, a enterprise identified for its tech product teardowns, has dissected Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Live wi-fi headphones. Inspite of not officially calling them Galaxy Beans, the term “bean” is essentially printed inside of each individual earbud — which shows that at a person point or a further, the firm was thoroughly contacting these earbuds the greens they resemble.

Comparing to other wireless earbuds like Apple’s AirPods Pro, iFixit points out the Galaxy Buds Reside are not difficult to pry open, and really some of the best buds they’ve ever dissected. Inside of, you can plainly see “bean left” and “bean right” on the cable that connects the two halves of each and every earbud.

Graphic: iFixit

iFixit also found that the battery is a conventional sizing and not far too challenging to substitute, but you will have to gently carry up the glued driver before you can pull the battery out. The Galaxy Buds Stay uses a 3.7v CP1254 lithium-ion battery, a button battery which is, however, tricky to come across online, according to iFixit.

iFixit also identified in the teardown that the Galaxy Buds Live’s wireless charging circumstance involves a 1.81 Wh battery, which it states is “substantially even larger than” the batteries uncovered in wireless charging instances for both equally the Galaxy Buds and Buds Additionally — which makes sense offered Samsung’s battery lifestyle claims. The firm says that the Galaxy Buds Dwell incorporates up to 29 hrs of battery lifetime when both equally the earbuds and charging circumstance are fully billed, as opposed to 13 several hours for the Galaxy Buds and 22 hrs for the Galaxy Buds In addition.

The group awarded Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds with an 8 out of ten in repairability. That’s not stunning considering prior Galaxy Buds were being some of the far more repairable wi-fi earbuds iFixit experienced viewed.