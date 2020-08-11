Russia promises to have registered 1st coronavirus vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a conference centered on the guidance to the aviation market and the air transportation at his state residence in Novo-Ogaryovo outside Moscow, on May 13, 2020.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of what Russia claims to be the initial vaccine for the coronavirus in the entire world and reported 1 of his daughters had now taken it.

“As far as I know, a vaccine from a new coronavirus infection has been registered this early morning, for the 1st time in the earth,” he mentioned at a assembly with customers of the governing administration, RIA Novosti noted.

“Even though I know that it will work really effectively, it forms a stable immunity and, I repeat, has handed all the required checks,” Putin explained.

Scientific trials of this Russian vaccine have been done in significantly less than two months and phase a few trials are set to start shortly, even with the vaccine acquiring by now been registered.

Putin also reportedly mentioned that 1 of his daughters experienced been vaccinated against the coronavirus, commenting, “In this perception, she took portion in the experiment.”