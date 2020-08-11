Kerri-Anne Kennerley, Natarsha Belling and Tim Bailey all axed as Ten cuts throughout the network

10 has embarked on a amount of expertise cuts across its small business, together with Studio 10 presenters Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Natarsha Belling and weatherman Tim Bailey.

Joe Hildebrand is reported to be in talks about his long term in accordance to documents found by Mumbrella.

Mumbrella understands at minimum 25 roles will be impacted by the cuts. In a assertion from Ten, the network verified personnel had been suggested of a restructuring of its information and functions department today.

The restructure will see Sydney and Melbourne as the central places for the weekday 10 Information 1st bulletins, with Sydney, Brisbane and Perth all web hosting their bulletins out of Sydney and Melbourne and Adelaide using area in Adelaide. Sandra Sully and Matt Burke will host the Sydney and Brisbane information. A new workforce will be introduced to host the Perth information. Jennifer Keyte and Stephen Quartermain will host Melbourne and Adelaide.

10 will also go to a countrywide weekday weather conditions product. A new national meteorologist will be announced before long to change Bailey. Mike Larkan, Georgina Lewis, Josh Holt, Rebecca Morse, Will Goodings, Kate Freebairn, Michael Schultz and Monika Kos will all depart the network.

Kos joined 10 in December after being axed by Seven when it cancelled These days Tonight in Perth.

10 News First bulletins will keep on being locally produced and will go on to utilize nearby reporters, news crews and functions staff in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

The modifications to the Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth weekday news bulletins are expected to be productive from Monday, September 14.

National weekend bulletins will not be impacted and The Job will also not be impacted by the adjustments.

Studio 10 will keep on to air weekdays from 8am to midday, but Kennerley and Belling will be leaving. The other presenters, Sarah Harris and Angela Bishop, will keep on, Denise Drysdale, Denise Scott and Jono Coleman will go on as contributors, Narelda Jacobs will continue to present the news. 10 has advised much more improvements will occur to Studio 10 in the coming weeks.

Kennerley is no stranger to controversy and has been cleared by ACMA in the previous for inflammatory remarks she has manufactured on air.

Ten’s community director of information articles, Ross Dagan, stated: “The determination to make these adjustments was a pretty difficult a person and I want to categorical my honest many thanks and gratitude to our close friends and colleagues who will leave the community.

“It is in no way a reflection of their expertise, contribution or enthusiasm. They are exceptionally gifted people today. We are incredibly very pleased of them and their get the job done. There is no doubt they will be missed.

“These painful adjustments mirror the state of the media field in latest years and the need for all media companies to obtain new efficiencies.

“While our viewers in Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth will see some on-air changes, we will continue on to create regional news and use area reporters, digital camera operators and generation staff in those people cities,” he explained.

Beverley McGarvey, main written content officer and EVP, ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, stated: “These decisions are not being built flippantly, however, they are vital to long term-proofing our business enterprise.”

A redundancy software has commenced in Ten’s news and operations department and it isn’t nevertheless clear how lots of roles will be impacted.

10 also built a amount of cuts before this 12 months when it merged its profits team with that of mum or dad company ViacomCBS. The network posted a $226m loss previously this calendar year and warned the worst was still to appear looking at the stresses of COVID-19. But the community says it has been delighted with the functionality of its information and that the 2nd 50 percent of 2020 and 2021 would be centered on development.

Ten CEO Paul Anderson stepped down earlier this calendar year and won’t be changed. The community also shut its electronic system 10 Each day.

A new multi-channel, 10 Shake, is on the horizon for the network with September earmarked for its launch.