Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Funniest Moments

Chip and Joanna Gaines have been married given that 2003, but that does not cease them from getting enjoyable. They like to joke close to and giggle with each other every time they can. Below are Chip and Joanna Gaines’ funniest times.

Joanna Gaines suggests remaining married to Chip is like obtaining 3 further young children

Chip and Joanna Gaines on the ‘Today Show’ | Nathan Congleton/NBCU Image Financial institution/NBCUniversal by way of Getty Images via Getty Illustrations or photos

During a online video for HGTV, Joanna states Chip is “like obtaining a total established of triplets.” The Fixer Higher star hardly ever fairly settles down and he’s always telling jokes and hunting for a snicker. Joanna also states Chip is a “bag of tricks.”

All through a sequence of outtakes for HGTV, Chip goes a minimal way too considerably and hurts himself. He injured his fingers soon after jumping into a crawl room. The gap was substantially deeper than Chip considered. Joanna claims Chip seemed like a ballerina when two of his workers served him out of the crawl house.

Chip helps make entertaining of Joanna’s obsession with shiplap

In an HGTV movie of outtakes, Chip teases Joanna about her shiplap obsession. He puts his arms up and mimics her talking about shiplap. In another scene he asks Joanna if he appears excess fat or “jacked” when he stands a particular way.

“Hey, when I stand like this, do I seem really sturdy or do I appear kind of fat?” asks Chip. “Because I was just standing in this article, and I can feel the buttons type of bulging open.” Joanna states it’s just like Superman, but Chip isn’t so confident. “Is it like, ‘Wow, glimpse at that male, he variety of seems jacked,’ or are you pondering, ‘That guy is a tiny chunky to be standing that way?’” Joanna replies, “Of course, jacked.”

Chip entertained Joanna by placing a 3-inch nail up his nose

For the duration of some of the HGTV outtakes, Chip is noticed inserting a 3-inch nail up his nose. He interrupted Joanna during one of her scenes by inquiring how significantly she imagined he could get the nail inside his nose.

“How far do you feel I can adhere this nail up my nose?” Remarkably, he managed to get the complete nail in his nose. “Baby, it is to my brain,” he suggests as he pushes the nail even more inside. He then asks her to pull the nail out of his nose. “Now we gotta get a tetanus shot in your nose hole,” states Joanna. “Baby, I think it did hit my brain,” states Chip. “Good, it’s possible it woke it up,” Joanna shoots again.

Chip Gaines instructed father jokes for Father’s Working day

Chip loves a good father joke. This previous Father’s Working day, he rounded his children up and read through them some of the funniest (in accordance to him) father jokes from admirers. Just one of his most loved dad jokes is, “What time did the dad go to the dentist? Tooth hurty.” Chip is so tickled by that joke that he claims to the admirer, “You acquire bro! I decide on you!”

