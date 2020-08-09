US surpasses 5 million Covid-19 conditions as Trump’s coronavirus reduction bundle draws criticism

Muhammad by August 9, 2020 World
US surpasses 5 million Covid-19 cases as Trump's coronavirus relief package draws criticism

Mconsume giant Danish Crown announced on Saturday that it experienced closed a massive slaughterhouse in Denmark just after approximately 150 workers tested positive for coronavirus.

The abattoir in Ringsted, about 30 miles from the capital Copenhagen, employs approximately 900 people and slaughters tens of hundreds of pigs every single week.

Danish Crown said 120 employees examined good in a initial spherical of checks of 600 workers.

It retested all the unfavorable circumstances and detected 22 more bacterial infections.

“For this explanation, we are closing the abattoir for at minimum a week to check out to split the chain of transmission amid workers on web page,” Danish Crown said.

All the workforce will have to quarantine.

The business is one of Denmark’s greatest exporters and the biggest pork-product producer in Europe.

Numerous European slaughterhouses have been hit with the virus in the latest months, notably in Germany.

The virus cluster at Ringsted is the key active one in Denmark, exactly where the selection of scenarios has increased sharply in recent times.

The resurgence has pressured the federal government to abandon strategies to relieve constraints at concert halls and nightclubs, and as an alternative get ready new curbs.

Many dozen bacterial infections have been registered in Aarhus, the country’s 2nd-greatest metropolis.

Primary Minister Mette Frederiksen mentioned on Friday that Denmark intends to make masks compulsory on general public transport.

Muhammad

About the author: Muhammad

Wayne Ma is a reporter who covers everything from oil trading to China's biggest conglomerates and technology companies. Originally from Chicago, he is a graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.
View all posts by Muhammad »

Related Posts

U.S. Visit to Taiwan Begins, Adding to Rising China Tensions

U.S. Visit to Taiwan Begins, Adding to Rising China Tensions

August 9, 2020
Coronavirus: US sets record with more than 5 million cases

Coronavirus: US sets document with a lot more than 5 million scenarios

August 9, 2020
A whale injured three women when protecting her calf. Pic: Stock image

Humpback whale injures three gals in Australia | Earth Information

August 8, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *