US surpasses 5 million Covid-19 conditions as Trump’s coronavirus reduction bundle draws criticism

Mconsume giant Danish Crown announced on Saturday that it experienced closed a massive slaughterhouse in Denmark just after approximately 150 workers tested positive for coronavirus.

The abattoir in Ringsted, about 30 miles from the capital Copenhagen, employs approximately 900 people and slaughters tens of hundreds of pigs every single week.

Danish Crown said 120 employees examined good in a initial spherical of checks of 600 workers.

It retested all the unfavorable circumstances and detected 22 more bacterial infections.

“For this explanation, we are closing the abattoir for at minimum a week to check out to split the chain of transmission amid workers on web page,” Danish Crown said.

All the workforce will have to quarantine.

The business is one of Denmark’s greatest exporters and the biggest pork-product producer in Europe.

Numerous European slaughterhouses have been hit with the virus in the latest months, notably in Germany.

The virus cluster at Ringsted is the key active one in Denmark, exactly where the selection of scenarios has increased sharply in recent times.

The resurgence has pressured the federal government to abandon strategies to relieve constraints at concert halls and nightclubs, and as an alternative get ready new curbs.

Many dozen bacterial infections have been registered in Aarhus, the country’s 2nd-greatest metropolis.

Primary Minister Mette Frederiksen mentioned on Friday that Denmark intends to make masks compulsory on general public transport.