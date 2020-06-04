Tom Cotton Op-Ed: New York Times Employees Rebel Over Republican Senator’s Post

The opinion piece was published in the opinion section of The Times, but opinion and newsroom employees, who operate separately, publicly disagree.

A parade of Times journalists tweeted a screenshot showing the headline of Cotton’s article, “Send the Troops,” with the accompanying words: “Executing this endangers Black @NYTimes staff.”

New York Times magazine staff writers Jenna Wortham and Taffy Brodesser-Akner and the newspaper’s senior editor, Kwame Opam, were among the journalists who did that. National political reporter Astead W. Herndon tweeted his support for his “colleagues, and particularly blacks.”