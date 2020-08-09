Deadly Premonition 2 is “so considerably better now” adhering to latest Change patch • Eurogamer.net

Fatal Premonition 2’s latest patch, 1..3, appears to have resolved the much more egregious issues plaguing the sequel’s framerate, specifically when players are getting their figures outside.

“Holy sh-t the body level outside is night time and working day,” mentioned a Reddit thread which publicised that patch 1..3 is now obtainable (thanks, MyNintendoNews). “It truly is so substantially better now. I still get micro stutters outside but the body fee by itself is so a lot superior. Any individual else noticing nearly anything else?”

“Unquestionably an enhancement while overall performance and load periods are nevertheless what some folks might contact inexcusably weak,” replied another player. “It is really playable now nevertheless! I have been ready for a patch like this to continue on my playthrough, so I’m excited to dive back again in.”

“Yeah loading is really poor continue to. But functionality outdoors is a whole lot extra playable,” mentioned a reply. “The outdated frame amount would actually give me a headache but I just played for an hour undertaking facet quests and it felt significantly far better.”

Fatal Premonition 2 acquired its initial (and incredibly substantially-necessary) post-launch patch on Switch at the end of July, having an original pass at enhancing the game’s abysmal body amount, when also producing a assortment of tweaks built to treatment its heavily criticised dealing with of a transgender character.

As Matt summarised at the time, the long-awaited sequel to developer Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro’s cult basic thriller experience also arrived beneath hearth at launch for features of its script in which transgender character Lena Dauman is misgendered and deadnamed.

In Eurogamer’s individual overview we discovered that “from a complex perspective, Deadly Premonition 2 is a disgrace”, introducing “its frame charge could charitably be described as inconsistent, but out in the open up world, it’s a migraine-inducing one-digit slideshow compounded by stutters and seconds-long hitches”.