Floor Duo ‘for AT&T’ leaks in formal-looking renders

Microsoft’s Android Foldable is rumored to go on sale and commence shipping and delivery as soon as this month. Formal-seeking renders have leaked today and clearly show the remaining components design of the Area Duo

In comparison to the early units that Microsoft shared past October, the massive variance in these renders from Evan Blass (@evleaks) is the inclusion of a flash in the top rated-proper corner of the open up Surface area Duo. It is identical to the serious-entire world pictures shared by a variety of Microsoft personnel in the latest months.

The sequence of photos display the Duo closed and then open at many angles. On the remaining homescreen, we see the Google Lookup widget up top followed by a clock with date and climate. The dock exhibits Microsoft Edge, OneNote, and Outlook.

The dock on the reverse side is residence to Google’s Telephone and Messages application, as very well as Camera. While it appears to be like Google Camera on the Pixel, the icon has been ever so somewhat tweaked, down to the purplish lens. Homescreen apps involve a folder focused to Microsoft, although other 1st-bash kinds are also existing.





The expected “Google” folder is present, with Play Store and YouTube instantly on the homescreen. Spotify is the only third-bash application, whilst there is a shortcut to launch each Edge and OneNote at the same time as authorized by the dual-display screen configuration. It will presumably be feasible for conclusion customers to create these kinds of workflows.

Blass notes this is a leak of “Microsoft Floor Duo for AT&T.” That could be the provider Microsoft is offering the Area Duo on, and the origin. Normally, there is no provider branding in today’s photographs.

Earlier specs leak indicates that the foldable — with its dual-5.6-inch screens — will be run by a Snapdragon 855 with 6GB of RAM. A few storage configurations (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB) are rumored, when there’s a solitary 11MP digicam that serves as the front and rear facer. The battery is meant to be rated at 3,460mAh with USB-C charging.





