Old, modern technology and respect

In party speeches, the elderly are treated with dignity and respect in this country, but in everyday life they are marginalized. If they do not have a smartphone, fine. We wholeheartedly appreciate new technology and digital solutions because they are rational, futuristic and often eco-friendly. But there is a limit.

We should not develop our own “intelligence” in sending people to the scrap pile because we are not proficient in modern technology. When everyone goes through the same funnel to avoid the date stamp being violated, we tend to forget important human values.

Technical discrimination makes many people feel alienated and insecure, including when they have to use the services they absolutely need. It is understandable that in everyday life, many people directly discriminate as to whether they need the help of a bank or use public transportation.

In all the hustle and bustle, one has forgotten the training of a generation, and for the most part life has continued to solve its own challenges. Many now have children or grandchildren.

The fact that you can’t pay for the bus if you don’t have a smartphone is an example of the lack of respect for the elderly. Many express that they feel discouraged from using the bus, and we ask that people use it as much as possible for environmental reasons.

It is understandable that banks, which are losing customer base at record speeds, are using the power to change user habits. We do the same in the media. Many have done well, but many struggle with the problem. These are often elderly people who do not want to worry or complain.

If services are not available in practice, they may isolate themselves socially. When banks are no longer degraded by people in need of advice and help, it may be resignation or humility; They should not be in the way. It’s easy to blindly stare at your own stats, especially when they are as expected.

When it comes to public transportation, some practical challenges may be about the Corona, but the intense patience and busy embracing it all with smart solutions has been pretty brutal for a while. We need to constantly exchange that life is not an assembly – and that not everyone should spend their lives on Facebook or download apps all the time.

We can learn one or two things about life by removing our blindness and talking to each other …

