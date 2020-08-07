Oprah Winfrey Purchases Breonna Taylor Billboards in Louisville Demanding Justice

Oprah Winfrey is amping up the pressure to get justice for Breonna Taylor by blanketing Louisville with billboards demanding the arrest of the cops who shot her.

Oprah bought dozens of billboards Thursday in Breonna’s hometown — her latest push for justice in the circumstance.

The new billboards will also feature the Until eventually Flexibility internet site, a social justice org whose mission is to handle systemic and racial injustice. This very same group structured a rally outdoors of Kentucky Lawyer Common Daniel Cameron‘s dwelling, which resulted in 87 arrests. Their stories — dubbed the “Louisville 87” — are highlighted on Right until Freedom’s web site.

There will be a overall of 26 billboards throughout the metropolis — just one for each individual yr of Breonna’s lifestyle. They’re envisioned to be concluded by Monday.

Keep in mind, Det. Brett Hankison — 1 of the 3 Louisville cops who fired their weapons during the fatal March 13 raid at Breonna’s house — has been fired but not billed.

The other 2 officers included — Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove — had been placed on administrative depart, but that is it.

The loved ones has also claimed Breonna’s household was targeted by cops as component of the city’s gentrification approach.

As we noted … Breonna posthumously produced heritage previous week when she landed on the address of Oprah’s magazine, the to start with time At any time in the magazine’s 20-year background O herself was not front and middle.