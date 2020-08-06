NRL 2020: Paul Vaughan, covid breach stood down, Dragons vs Roosters

St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has ripped in to his star ahead Paul Vaughan for breaching coronavirus protocols and becoming stood down several hours right before the Dragons had been due to engage in the Roosters on Thursday.

Vaughan has been pressured into isolation for 14 days soon after he broke the club bubble to show up at an Illawarra venue and reportedly failed to signal in adequately.

The NRL handed down the conclusion only hrs just before the Dragons misplaced 24-16 to the reigning premiers.

Vaughan experienced to be withdrawn from the squad and was replaced by club debutant Kaide Ellis.

