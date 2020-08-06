Kratom May Have Therapeutic Effects And Relatively Low Potential For Abuse, According To A User Survey

Hadn’t it been for herbs, many people would have lost their lives by now. If you take up any conventional herb, it will have its fair share of pros and cons for the body. However, there are several herbs that have put the entire mankind in confusion. Especially when it comes to kratom, it is hard for everyone to put faith in this plant. Although it has managed to encapsulate 100 million people globally, it is tough to say if the critics will ever be successful in getting this plant banned.

Traditionally, people were only exposed to its use for recreational reasons, but now many people have started using it for medicinal reasons as well. However, the biggest problem for this plant is, it has no proven scientific benefit in its support. Kratom continues to make its way in the news for all the wrong reasons. Its side effects are enough reasons to repulse the critics. Another problem with kratom is, it makes people feel high. This means if an individual has no perspective on the right dosage for their body, overdoing this drug will have negative health effects.

Does Kratom Have Any Therapeutic Effects?

In simple words, kratom hasn’t been much researched as compared to its competitors. This is the main reason why doctors suggest people keep away from it. The only proven health benefit of this plant is, it helps in losing weight. Especially if you are struggling with obesity, smoking kratom every day or drinking its tea will help in cutting those extra pounds from the body. Loss of appetite is a major side effect of consuming this herb, which is beneficial for people who are trying to lose weight.

Currently, nothing much has stemmed from scientific research that curves towards the bright side of using this plant. However, people who are frequent consumers of this plant claim that it helps fight depression, improves mood, treats cancer, and relieves body pain. This is why fans shop from online vendors such as kratom crazy, the golden monk, etc. Even a mild dose of this plant can make one feel high, which is why it is best to consult a doctor to know the right dosage for an individual’s body. According to a recent survey, fans claim that a mild dose of kratom has therapeutic effects for the body, but nothing can be said about it for sure.

Kratom is used in a plethora of ways today. Beginning from being used as a powder to being infused in desserts, fans have creative ways to consume it. Kratom is also used as an energy supplement by bodybuilders because they believe it improves the longevity of their workout. However, it is best to check with a medical expert before consuming it. Especially when people try it for the first time, they often fail to withstand its effects on their bodies. Currently, much research is still underway, so let’s see what the future unfolds for us in terms of this plant.