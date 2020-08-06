Increased Box Score: Cubs 6, Royals 1 – August 5, 2020

The Cubs received all over again! That’s 6 in a row, and 3 straight about the Royals.

Through a few online games, it’s crystal clear that the Royals’ aggressiveness at the plate components into the way the Cubs’ starters have approached these video games. It suggests a large amount of balls in perform, and possibly a large amount of early make contact with. That’s how Yu Darvish was capable to go 7. innings tonight at only 93 pitches (and only 4 strikeouts). It is also why he threw only 30 fastballs out of his 93 pitches – that is not a typical blend for him. And like Alec Mills and Kyle Hendricks prior to him, Darvish minimal the Royals to barely any good speak to on the evening. I know it is not a powerful lineup, but it’s nevertheless pretty pleasant to see three evenings in a row.

Also great to see in a row? 6 quality starts off in a row for the Cubs. In the initial two weeks of a year in which there was minimal re-ramp-up time. It’s extraordinary what the Cubs have performed.

Also pleasant to see? Jeremy Jeffress best in the 8th, and then Colin Rea obtaining the 9th (five-run lead) … throwing 95 mph with a sound breaker. He’s been a starter (he was the PCL pitcher of the 12 months very last calendar year), but which is a quite attention-grabbing velo bump in relief.

The Cubs got their first run on a blooped Javy Báez solitary down the ideal subject line, nevertheless most of the focus was on Báez not running out of the box on what should’ve been an straightforward double. High-quality. Yes. Of training course. But, a few issues: (1) it wasn’t Báez getting lazy – he was evidently just really puzzled about where by the ball was off the bat and (2) if Báez experienced been on 2nd with Rizzo on 3rd, it’s attainable the infield will come in, and it is attainable that Willson Contreras’s subsequent grounder right at the shortstop turns into an out at dwelling. Just sayin’ you just cannot generally believe what takes place!

Also, it was Báez who drove in the Cubs’ third run in the 8th inning, so I’m not interested in using him significantly. That run, which was adopted by yet another on a Willson Contreras one, came entirely by way of a two-out rally. In the 9th, the Cubs added yet another few runs with two outs. Adore seeing that. I guess I love looking at a lot of factors I noticed in that game.

