Eurozone suffers report financial contraction – are living updates

3) Pet foods sales growth at Nestle in coronavirus lockdown: The corporation was boosted by a 12.5computer system bounce in gross sales at its Purina Petcare arm, with premium brands brands Purina Professional Strategy and Purina A single both equally particularly well known.

4) Regular Chartered doubles down on commitment to Hong Kong: The London-detailed bank, along with rival HSBC, has been condemned in recent months soon after it broke decades of political neutrality by backing the law that criminalises anti-federal government protests in the previous British colony.

5) Shell can’t do the contango without end: A stellar performance by the oil giant’s trading division helps salvage the equilibrium sheet regardless of writedowns of virtually $17bn

What took place overnight

Asian shares seemed set for a muted commence to the remaining buying and selling day of the thirty day period, even though earnings from technology giants boosted US equity futures. In the US, treasuries rose and the greenback slipped.

Futures dipped in Japan and Australia, and had been flat in Hong Kong. Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook jumped in right after-hrs trading as outcomes beat Wall Road estimates, lifting futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.

Futures on the S&P 500 rose .3pc as of 11:15 am in Tokyo, even though Nasdaq 100 futures gained .9computer. The S&P 500 before lessened .4pc. Japan’s Topix index slipped 1.8pc. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell .3personal computer. Shanghai Composite fluctuated. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index declined 1.9pc. Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose .2computer.

Previously in the day, American equities shut lower as knowledge showed the US economy had its sharpest contraction on record, while the quantity of Individuals submitting for unemployment benefits rose. President Donald Trump lifted the idea of delaying the November 3 election right until just after the coronavirus pandemic eases.

Coming up today

Interim outcomes: British American Tobacco, BT, Glencore, London Inventory Trade Group, NatWest

Buying and selling assertion: Paragon, Animals at Dwelling

Economics: GDP (euro)