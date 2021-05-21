Vancouver-based Dooley raises $ 80 million Series B rounds – this is the latest news

The Vancouver-based software launch tool, which provides an integrated work solution for sales professionals, closed the $ 80 million Series B financial round and raised the start-up total to 105. Million US dollars.

The news of the increase comes two months after Dooley announced $ 20.3 million in funding.

Spark Capital led the round with the participation of new investors Greensbring, Tiger Global and Lachi Groom and existing investors Boltstart Ventures, Box Group and Coalition. Will Reed from Spark Capital joined Dooley’s team after the round. According to sources close to TechCrunch, the new fund is valued at $ 300 million.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Chris Hardwickson and CDO Justin Wylancourt, Dooley provides sales professionals with software that helps them update salesforce, take notes, and manage transactions. Dooley instantly syncs notes with Salesforce, Slack, and G-Suite, so users do not have to copy their work. The site uses artificial intelligence to display “fight cards” based on the context of customer calls, so sales professionals can close more deals.

In a recent report, Dooley said it currently helps more than 500 businesses and expands its users businesses such as Asana, Airtable, Big Commerce, Content, Figma, Intercom, Lesson and Wyard.

Related: Zona Team Introduces Remote Task Security Tool

The increase comes two months after Dooley announced $ 20.3 million in funding for the 2020 Seed Round and a Series One Round. When Hardwickson announced these two rounds of funding at the time, Dooley said that Betacit Dooley had seen significant growth among epidemics and fuel conversion for remote work. The CEO said the growth of dooley users has tripled since the outbreak began.

The company said the proceeds from its Series B round will be spent on efficiency and product development, which will also be used to generate revenue from the previous two rounds. Dooley will evaluate utility events to expand its offering to other professional sectors using Series B capital, as Hardwickson first reported to Betacit in March. In March, Hardwickson announced plans to grow to 50 employees by the end of this year.

Dooley is one of several Canadian technology companies that have been able to use the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the way we work. One such example is another Toronto-based startup, Synapse, which has led the company to raise $ 2.64 million, citing growing demand for its e-learning software for corporate training programs. Canadian dollars in August.