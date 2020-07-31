Dortmund eye Male Utd flop and Arsenal goal Depay as Jadon Sancho substitute



Borussia Dortmund are considering signing Memphis Depay this summertime to substitute Jadon Sancho, experiences in Germany claim.

Sancho is extensively anticipated to join Manchester United in the transfer window, while the two golf equipment are two clubs are some way aside on a price as it stands.

However, Dortmund are planning a contingency system for his exit.

And they are eyeing a former Manchester United winger to substitute him, according to Bild.

Depay unsuccessful to make the quality at Outdated Trafford but has amazed with Lyon.

However, he is thought to be eager on relocating on this summer time after they unsuccessful to qualify for Europe.



Depay could be on his way to Dortmund (Photo: Icon Sport by using Getty Illustrations or photos)

Depay would cost all around £40million for the Bundesliga aspect to signal him and they may well also confront level of competition for his signature.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the Dutch winger and he is amid a list of targets really should the Gunners reduce both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette.

While Dortmund are preparing for all prospects, there is even now hope among the their govt group that they will keep keep of Sancho for a further period.

‘Jadon [Sancho] is an exceptional footballer,’ stated sporting director Michael Zorc. ‘With his age he has a quota of goal participations that I have in no way found in advance of.

‘I would be happy if he stayed with us this time. And he also has a deal!’

