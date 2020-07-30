Martha Stewart, 78, sizzles in bikini selfie on Instagram

Martha Stewart has surprised fans with her latest pool selfie, taken just over a week in advance of her 79th birthday.

So substantially so, 14 males have slid into her dms with “proposals”, she discovered this week.

Final 7 days, the US life style expert and most effective pal of Snoop Dogg shared a sultry snap taking pleasure in a sunny working day in her East Hampton pool, pouting to the digital camera with her lush garden just seen in the background.

Speaking to E! On line’s podcast Everyday Pop this 7 days the 78-calendar year-outdated mentioned it mustered a reasonable bit of attention.

“I’ve experienced 14 proposals, I really don’t know what for, but they are proposals,” Martha instructed E!’ s Morgan Stewart. ”I have not checked currently, that was the first day.”

The star — whose Instagram is dotted with glamorous snaps from around her idyllic Hamptons dwelling — is set to rejoice her 79th birthday in a issue of days

She lately shared a picture of the baked items her niece experienced organized as a present to her aunt.

Past December, America’s queen of homemaking very first debuted a gorgeous new appear that left admirers in awe of her youthful glow.

In an Instagram snap to her 982k followers, Martha, donning a black turtleneck and sparkly studs, flaunted a new ‘do in a New York City salon.

It arrived after she dished out some scathing fashion tips to Felicity Huffman whilst she was at the rear of bars.

Stewart was speaking at the Vanity Honest summit at the time when she was questioned by the moderator if she experienced any suggestions for the Determined Housewives star.

“She need to design and style her outfit a tiny bit far more. She looked pretty schlumpy,” the way of life mogul stated when requested for tips. Schlumpy is Yiddish for a “sloppy or dowdy individual,” per Merriam Webster.

Huffman was in jail at the time serving her 14-working day sentence soon after being swept up in the superior profile higher education admissions scandal. She pleaded guilty to a single depend of conspiracy to dedicate mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The 78-calendar year-outdated businesswoman is more qualified than most to focus on prison-style, immediately after serving five months in federal jail in 2004 for lying about a December 2000 stock sale.

A lot more than a ten years afterwards, she’s bounced back again and schooling us all on the great thirst trap.