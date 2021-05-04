Home Entertainment Audrey Flurode, a great first with her friend Jibril Clisand: “It was so good”: slideshow

May 04, 2021 0 Comments
1/15

Audrey Flurode, first with her friend Jibril Clisand: “It was so good”

2/15

Pregnant Audrey Flurode and her partner Jibril Glissand – Preview of “Everest” and opening night at the 41st American Film Festival.

3/15

Audrey Florot – Preview screening of the TF1 series “Le Bazaar de la Charida” during the 21st edition of the La Rochelle TV Fiction Festival. © Patrick Bernard / Bestimage

4/15

Audrey Florot and her partner Jibril Glissand at the stand of the Roland Carros France International Tournament in Paris on June 4, 2016. © Morey – Jacques / Bestimage

5/15

Audrey Flurode – Photography for the 9th Golden Knights Gala Dinner 2019 held at UNESCO in Paris on June 17, 2019. © Giancarlo Corazini / Bestimage

6/15

Audrey Flurode – 27th French Film Cups Festival on February 11, 2020 at the Palace Frangniard in Paris © Codic Curiec / Bestimage

7/15

Audrey Flurode – 27th French Film Cups Festival on February 11, 2020 at the Palace Frangniard in Paris © Codic Curiec / Bestimage

8/15

Exclusive – Audrey Florot – Four Seasons Hotel George V’s 20th Anniversary in Paris, December 7, 2019 © Rashid Bellag / Bestimage

9/15

Exclusive – Audrey Flurode – The jewelry store “Korloff”, Rue de la Bikes reopens on October 24, 2019 in Paris. © Jack Tribeca / Bestimage

10/15

Audrey Flurode and Jibril Clysand – Preview and opening night of the film “Everest” at the 41st American Film Festival in Deville on September 4, 2015.

11/15

Audrey Florot on the premiere of the TF1 TV series “Le Bazaar de la Charidae” on September 30, 2019 in Grand Rex, Paris, France. © Kodik Kyrek / Bestimage

12/15

Audrey Florot on the premiere of the TF1 TV series “Le Bazaar de la Charidae” on September 30, 2019 in Grand Rex, Paris, France. © Kodik Kyrek / Bestimage

13/15

Audrey Florot – Guests arriving and departing from the “Vivement Demanch” event on September 9, 2019 at the Gabriel Studios in Paris.

14/15

Exclusive – Audrey Flurode and Didier Borden – Studio Gabriel, Recording of ‘Vivement Demanch’ on September 9, 2019

15/15

Audrey Flurode on the cover of “Nous Dukes” magazine, May 5, 2021.

